RAK Ruler attends Italian pianist Alessandro Martire’s musical evening

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a performance by acclaimed Italian pianist and composer Alessandro Martire, titled "Desert Waves: A Musical Journey," held at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

The event was attended by a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that music is a universal language that combines creativity and beauty, strengthens human connection across cultures and peoples, and reinforces the role of the arts as a cornerstone of cultural and community development.

He added that Ras Al Khaimah’s investment in the creative sector reflects its belief that human development is central to broader progress, and that the emirate’s openness is embodied in its support for artistic expression.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah praised Martire’s emotive performance and the selection of classical pieces he presented, noting that they highlighted the depth of his musical craft.

For his part, Martire expressed his pleasure in performing in Ras Al Khaimah, praising Sheikh Saud’s support for the arts and creative talent in the emirate and his efforts to promote cultural dialogue between East and West.