AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED596 million in Q3 2025

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today reported that its revenue soared 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED5.39 billion in Q3 2025, driven by the Maritime & Shipping, Ports, and Economic Cities & Free Zones clusters.

Total net profit grew by a robust 34 percent YoY to AED596 million on the back of a tax reversal related to the UAE corporate tax filing for 2024.

EBITDA remained stable at AED1.20 billion in Q3 2025, implying an EBITDA Margin of 22.3 percent. Quarterly operating profitability was impacted by the restructuring of the former Digital cluster.

Profit before tax stood at AED595 million, up 17 percent YoY, supported by an 18 percent decline in finance costs coupled with a reversal of a previous impairment charge.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “Our record Q3 net profit, the highest since our public listing in February 2022 underscores the ongoing success of our profitable, but prudent ‘intelligent internationalisation’ strategy of positioning AD Ports Group for leadership in some of the world’s fastest-growing trade corridors, in addition to our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.

He added that in Q3 2025, the Group recorded robust increases in port container throughput and general cargo volumes, industrial land leases, and container feeder shipping volumes.

“Whilst the backdrop of regional conflicts and tariff volatility remains a reality of the current global operating environment, AD Ports Group aims to stay one step ahead of the turbulence, driving forward its profitable expansion, and the sustainable transition of our industry, to fulfil our prime mission, which is to enable sustainable trade, transport, logistics, and economic development for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the world," Al Shamisi stated.