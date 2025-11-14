'Al Habeeb' wins first race at Purebred Arabian Horse Race in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Liwa Sports Club organised the second Purebred Arabian Horse Race on Thursday amid strong competition and participation from elite owners and riders, reflecting the ongoing commitment to preserving purebred horse racing in the Al Dhafra region.

In the first race, held over 1,700 metres, "Al Habeeb," owned by Ali Suhail Ali Al Mazrouei, claimed first place. “Safeer,” owned by Ahmed Mohammed Fan Al Muhairbi, finished second, while “Sand,” owned by Saif A’shair Ali Al Mazrouei, placed third.

The second race, run over 1,400 metres, was won by "Maktoob," owned by Ali Suhail Ali Al Mazrouei. "Janjal," owned by Saif A’shair Al Mazrouei, came second, and "Meeqat," owned by Fan Mohammed Fan, took third place.

Liwa Sports Club said the event is part of a series of sporting activities it organises to promote Purebred Arabian horse racing and preserve the region’s rich equestrian heritage.