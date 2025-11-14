Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategic plans of Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, reviewed the detailed strategic plans for organising the second edition of the "Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026" scheduled to take place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain in April 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour praised the efforts behind the inaugural edition and directed that work continue to enhance the upcoming event to maximise its impact on supporting Emirati farmers, strengthening partnerships with academia and the private sector, and empowering youth, in line with the leadership’s vision for a sustainable national food system.

He also instructed that “food industries” be integrated into the 2026 edition to connect the full agricultural value chain, from primary production to food processing, supporting national food supply chains, boosting resilience and creating new economic opportunities.

The briefing was delivered by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in the presence of ministry officials. She outlined the achievements of the first edition in 2025 and key features planned for the expanded 2026 programme.

Dr. Al Dahak said last year’s inaugural event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour, had quickly established itself as the UAE’s leading national platform for empowering farmers, promoting agricultural innovation, supporting sustainable food security and showcasing local crops and food products. The event attracted more than 10,000 visitors, 100 Emirati farmers and 64 private and start-up companies.

Dr. Al Dahak noted that selecting ADNEC Centre Al Ain as the venue for the second year reflects the city’s position as the “heart of the UAE’s agricultural sector”. The location supports significant expansion, with proposed indoor space of 22,000 square metres and 15,000 square metres outdoors, and offers convenient access to more than 11,000 nearby farms, major agricultural input companies, and students from colleges of agriculture.

She said the approach aims to reinforce Al Ain’s role as one of the UAE’s most important agricultural hubs and advance its position among leading agricultural cities worldwide.

The 2026 edition will introduce major enhancements aimed at doubling the achievements of the first edition, including expanding participation of Emirati farmers from all regions, increasing visitor numbers, and boosting private-sector involvement in agriculture and food industries. The event will also foster the ministry’s partnerships with research, academic and commercial institutions to further support Emirati farmers and accelerate agricultural innovation.

It will also broaden participant categories to include livestock owners and introduce new outdoor community agricultural activities, alongside expanded student engagement.

The event will be built around an integrated structure comprising key pillars: the knowledge conference, Emirati farmers’ market, agricultural exhibition, national agricultural museum, international pavilion, community and youth pavilions, and a dedicated space for Emirati women farmers and school students.

Dr. Al Dahak said a major development for 2026 is the introduction of five "specialised tracks," each designed to offer tailored, enriched experiences.

The first, the "Farmers’ Track,” forms the heart of the event and will include an “Emirati Farmers’ Day” to honour farmers’ contributions to food security, alongside workshops, direct engagement with buyers and financiers, and dedicated support for women farmers.

The second, the "Educational Track", targets school and university students, researchers and academics.

The third, the "Community Track", is designed for Emirati families, with a focus on home gardening, showcasing successful models to enhance self-sufficiency, an interactive educational farm, live cooking stage and a recruitment fair for Emiratis seeking careers in agriculture.

The fourth, the "Business and Entrepreneurship Track", will act as the event's investment and partnership hub, connecting innovative start-ups with investors.

The fifth, the "International Track", serves as the event's global platform, hosting regional agricultural meetings and inviting countries to take an active role in the programme.