TAQA Energy Services, Sdeira Group launch building retrofit project at Aryam ICAD Residential City

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TAQA Energy Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed an agreement with Sdeira Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, to implement one of the Emirate's largest building retrofit projects aimed at enhancing energy and water efficiency at Aryam ICAD Residential City in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.

The partnership was initially unveiled at the World Utilities Congress 2023, and the implementation agreement was signed during ADIPEC 2025 by Khalid Al Qubaisi, CEO of TAQA Energy Services, and Abdulaziz A. Bawazeer, CEO of Sdeira Group, in the presence of senior officials and industry leaders.

The 14-month project represents one of the largest and most ambitious retrofitting initiatives undertaken for a service sector residential infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the Emirate's accelerating drive toward sustainability and efficiency in its built environment.

As part of the project, TAQA Energy Services is upgrading the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, deploying advanced energy monitoring and control technologies, and installing innovative water-saving solutions across eight building clusters, including residential compounds and a shopping mall, to improve operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance residents' quality of life at the residential city.

“Our partnership with Sdeira Group marks a significant step in delivering future-ready, energy-efficient infrastructure in the Emirate, aligning with the Abu Dhabi Energy & Water Efficiency Strategy 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative. This partnership also supports sustainable growth while protecting vital natural resources," Al Qubaisi said.

He added that the retrofit project at Aryam ICAD Residential City is expected to yield tangible environmental and economic benefits, with a projected annual reduction of approximately 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and AED12 million in savings. These savings will be reinvested into the programme, creating a self-sustaining cycle of efficiency and innovation.

Bawazeer, in turn, said, “Sustainability is a core component of Sdeira Group’s business model. Our collaboration with TAQA Energy Services demonstrates our shared commitment to environmental stewardship in line with economic development."

He added that Aryam ICAD Residential City is one of the flagship staff accommodation communities, home to over 58,000 residents.

The project is expected to significantly benefit the community by reducing electricity consumption by 36 gigawatt-hours annually, lowering water consumption by over 616,000 cubic metres, and preventing emissions equivalent to the carbon absorption of more than 250,000 tree seedlings grown for a decade.

The retrofit will enhance system resilience, improve air quality, and increase comfort and reliability for residents, demonstrating how sustainability investments can directly improve quality of life.

Aryam ICAD Residential City, owned and operated by Eskan, plays a vital role in Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape.