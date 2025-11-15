Nine countries issue joint statement seeking 'swift adoption' of US draft resolution on Gaza

NEW YORK, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye have called for the UN Security Council to quickly adopt a US resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the nine countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption".

"We emphasise that this is a sincere effort, and the plan provides viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region."

The joint statement referred to the meeting held by the signatory states during the High-Level Week at the United Nations to launch this process, noting that it represents a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

It emphasised that this initiative constitutes a sincere effort and provides a realistic roadmap to peace and stability—not only between Palestinians and Israelis, but across the region as a whole.