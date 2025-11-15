Israel building walls inside Lebanon: UNIFIL

NEW YORK, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) released a statement on Friday saying it had observed that a concrete wall erected by the Israeli army extends well north of the internationally recognised UN-drawn border between southern Lebanon and Israel known as the Blue Line.

The peacekeeping force stated that the new concrete barrier encroaches on "more than 4,000 square meters" of Lebanese territory in the central sector of the border area, in the Bint Jbeil district.

The UN force reiterated its call for the Israeli army to "fully respect the Blue Line and withdraw from all areas located north of it."