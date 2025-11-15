Latifa bint Mohammed, Noura Al Kaabi highlight UAE’s cultural diplomacy vision at ICOM Dubai 2025

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State.

The session titled ‘The Spirit of Exchange: The UAE’s Unique View on Cultural Diplomacy’ was moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor in Chief of The National.

The panel explored cultural identity, diplomacy and the evolving role of museums, highlighting the UAE’s model of openness, collaboration, and people-centred cultural development. Sheikha Latifa and Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s commitment to cultural exchange and community engagement, and to shaping a future in which culture deepens connection and understanding.

Al Oraibi opened the panel by asking whether the UAE’s cultural landscape across its seven emirates is shaped by competition or complementarity, and how cultural diplomacy influences collaboration within the nation.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised that the UAE has always been one nation with deeply intertwined roots. She explained that the formation of the UAE was not only a political union but also a cultural one that naturally reflected the country’s enduring identity. She said: “I have always believed that the UAE’s strength lies in our unity. When Dubai succeeds, Abu Dhabi benefits, and when Abu Dhabi achieves, Dubai feels that success as well. This spirit of mutual uplift extends across the UAE. The cultural momentum we see today in Saudi Arabia and the remarkable growth of creative ecosystems in neighbouring countries fill us with pride. Every achievement in our region creates a ripple that strengthens us all, reminding us that our cultural journey is a shared one and that we rise by advancing together.”

Al Kaabi echoed H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s sentiments and highlighted the nationwide enthusiasm for cultural developments. Shedding light on the impactful role of creators in this process, she added: “Creators do not recognise borders within one country. They travel, explore, find inspiration, and benefit from the rich ecosystem of institutions that support their research, practice, and growth.”

Turning to H.H. Sheikha Latifa, she asked how she sees the UAE’s DNA reflected in Dubai’s and the UAE’s cultural diplomacy, especially given the prominence of diversity as a common theme during the conference.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said: “While many countries today are multicultural, the UAE is defined by the way we live our diversity. Everyone who arrives here, with their own culture, traditions, and beliefs, feels free to express them fully. They find acceptance, openness, and a sense of belonging. This didn’t begin overnight; it is who we have always been as a society. This spirit of coexistence is woven into Dubai and the UAE’s identity.” She continued: “My parents’ generation spoke languages of merchants and families who came to Dubai to build their lives and work here. It is rare to find a place where the people of the land learn the languages of those arriving, rather than the other way around. That spirit of openness says so much about who our forefathers were, how deeply they embraced others, and how naturally they welcomed people from all over the world. It is a legacy we are proud to carry forward.”

Al Kaabi said: “What defines a place is its mindset. H.H. Sheikha Latifa expressed this beautifully when she spoke about trade routes — in every city built around a port, you find a unique richness and a natural openness to the world. That spirit reflects how our nation was shaped by our Founding Father and our rulers. Growing up in a multicultural country, long before we even used the word ‘multiculturalism’, was itself a powerful enabler of that mindset.”

She continued: “For us, cultural diplomacy is not something we speak about but something we actively practice. We work closely with institutions, such as UNESCO and ICCROM, focusing on capacity-building and long-term development.”

She highlighted that through these partnerships, she was a part of a team who flew to Baghdad in 2018 and signed an agreement that has since resulted in the training of more than 7,000 Iraqi professionals and supported job opportunities for over 3,000 people, creating a sustainable impact. This model, she said, is “one we aim to replicate elsewhere, applying the knowledge we have developed with our local and international communities and taking it to the next level.”

During the session, Al Oraibi asked H.H. Sheikha Latifa how the UAE can continue embracing its natural diversity at a time when many parts of the world are becoming increasingly divided, and how to sustain both bottom-up and top-down approaches that keep people at the centre of everything.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa noted that the exceptional agility of Dubai’s government plays a key role in strengthening the emirate’s cultural ecosystem. Once the cultural strategy was drafted, all key decision-makers, from finance and legislation to policy and planning, came together at one table to review and refine it. The process was collaborative and efficient, ensuring that every gap was addressed and every opportunity strengthened before the strategy was elevated to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for approval, reflecting a system built on clarity, agility, and mutual trust.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised that while the vision is set from the top, the strategy itself is shaped from the bottom up, informed by the insights and aspirations of the creative community. What makes this model truly effective, she added, is its inherent flexibility. Whenever an initiative requires adjustment, the team has the space to return to the leadership, present findings, and recalibrate the approach immediately.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said: “Our vision may begin at the top, but our strategies are built from the ground up, shaped by our community’s voice and strengthened by a system agile enough to adapt. This balance keeps people at the heart of everything we do. We are guided by one North Star in Dubai’s government. It is a vision that has always come from the very top: everything we do must serve people. His Highness has consistently reminded us that the true measure of our success is the happiness and well-being of everyone who calls Dubai home, citizens, residents, and visitors alike. When people thrive, we know our work is on the right path. And he has always affirmed that laws and regulations exist to enable people, not to stand in their way. This, in many ways, is the Dubai way, and it is the UAE way.”

Noura Al Kaabi affirmed her full alignment with the points raised by H.H. Sheikha Latifa noting that the approach articulated reflects the collaborative model the UAE has long embraced within its federal system. She explained that this collective framework helped shape a unified cultural vision for the UAE that recognises the essential role of local authorities: “When I say that, I mean that everything begins with people: the experts, practitioners, and, of course, with a clear vision, as H.H. Sheikha Latifa noted. We are always asking ourselves about impact, how it is measured, and over what timeframe. In the cultural and creative sectors, especially, leadership must remain deeply connected to individuals. That connection is essential to keeping the work meaningful and relevant.”

In a personable moment that resonated among attendees, Al Kaabi shared a personal story: “I wanted to spend time with H.H. Sheikha Latifa and catch up during Dubai Design Week. What truly struck me is how deeply she connected with every booth, every artist, every student, every talent she met. Her questions were so insightful that I found myself learning from her as she engaged with them. And what inspired me even more was how she was already activating ideas on the spot, from major initiatives to something as simple and thoughtful as knowing exactly where a beautiful table we saw could be placed. It showed me how her vision moves seamlessly from the big picture to the smallest detail. Thank you for the way you continue to stay connected with people and with the creative community.”

She continued: “During COVID-19, we all saw how deeply the creative sector was affected by the lockdowns. We came together and asked ourselves: how do we keep this ecosystem alive? We redirected budgets — funds originally meant for events or marketing — to create the only support scheme of its kind in the region for creatives, because it didn’t feel right to simply wait for things to return to normal. It reminded us that while having a strategy is important, and activating it is essential, none of it is possible without people. They are at the heart of everything we do, and without them, strategy cannot exist.”

Pivoting to the importance of museums, Al Oraibi explained that Dubai is home to remarkable museums, including the Museum of the Future, which embodies the very theme of this conference. She asked H.H. Sheikha Latifa how Dubai’s experience in creating such a forward-looking institution has shaped her thinking about the future of museums, and how she envisions that future unfolding.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said: “Today’s youth carry a global culture, yet we also see a renewed pride in local identity and cultural authenticity. I believe our museums must reflect this balance. We may be global cities and global nations, but the true beauty of our world lies in the distinctiveness of our cultures. For decades, much of our cross-border exchange has been rooted in seeking similarities. Yet it is often in our differences, in the stories, traditions, and perspectives that are uniquely our own, that we find the richest opportunities for understanding.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted that nations and their cultural institutions have a responsibility to celebrate the individuality of their cultures and bring them to life in meaningful, authentic ways. She highlighted that the UAE remains among the few places where traditions are lived and practised daily, not as symbols of the past but as a natural part of contemporary life.

Al Kaabi said: “I cannot add much to how beautifully she expressed the story of culture and the importance of embracing our differences while honouring our shared values. But I will say this: the Louvre Abu Dhabi is, in many ways, our first true university museum, yet the guiding question was always the same: how do we preserve universality while ensuring a meaningful connection to the region? What makes the Louvre relevant is not the price of an artwork, but the story it tells, the education it offers, and the way it reflects our shared heritage. I remember the former director saying: A museum is not defined by housing the most expensive piece, but by the works that teach, resonate, and link us to one another. And that is exactly what you see when you walk into the first gallery of the Louvre Abu Dhabi — a reminder that we are one human story. Our faith teaches us this, and so do the values shared across many cultures and religions. Being human comes first.”

When asked about seeing culture through the eyes of her children and the next generation, H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, recounting when her children visited the Museum of the Future: “One of the first things that caught my attention was how captivated they were by the technology, by the possibilities of tomorrow, and by the idea that they could help shape that future. But what moved me even more was their hunger to understand themselves, their identity, their roots, and the story they belong to. Every parent knows that children need something to anchor themselves to as they grow. That curiosity reaffirmed for me how essential it is that we continue bringing our culture to the forefront, illuminating who we are, where we come from, and why our values shape the way we live today. It is one of the most important lessons we can pass on to the next generation.”

Al Oraibi stated that cultural diplomacy in Dubai is not limited to relationships between governments or cities; it also thrives through meaningful public–private collaboration. Given that one of the UAE’s upcoming museums is being led by the private sector. This example reflects Dubai’s broader cultural ecosystem, she asked how this came about and what effect it will have on the cultural world.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said: “This, once again, stems from a vision set from the very top. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always emphasised the importance of working hand in hand with the private sector. By involving them in Dubai’s major cultural projects, in our strategic directions, and in the plans that shape the future of the city, we ensure they feel genuine ownership and a meaningful role in the decision-making process. What I have seen time and again is that the private sector is eager to contribute; they simply need a clear path. When we open that door, they become powerful partners in bringing our ambitions to life.”

She continued: “As a government entity, our role is to empower the private sector and the creative industry to thrive. In Dubai, creativity has always grown from the grassroots, from the people themselves. Our responsibility is not to dictate its direction, but to enable its growth, remove barriers, and provide the support and partnership when creators and entrepreneurs seek them. This is how Dubai has always advanced: by working together, side by side, to turn ideas into lasting impact.”

Al Oraibi then addressed H.H. Sheikha Latifa and Al Kaabi with a thoughtful prompt, noting that participants under the ICOM umbrella were concluding an exceptional week in Dubai. She asked what single policy recommendation or call to action Her Excellency would like these cultural leaders to take back to their home countries, particularly in the realm of cultural diplomacy, after spending meaningful time engaging with the UAE’s approach and vision.

Al Kaabi said: “I would say, embrace this moment and the journey you are on. Each of us takes different paths, and what matters most is approaching each journey with openness. Beyond that, it is essential to respect others' journeys: their values, perspectives, and ways of seeing the world. It is much like driving on a shared road, you are not trying to overtake everyone, nor should you act as though you alone own the way forward. In culture, in diplomacy, and in our global community, the same principle applies. We move forward together when we respect one another’s journeys.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa concluded the session by saying: “I will echo the words of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who told the President of ICOM yesterday, ‘When you leave Dubai, I want you to remember us’. I share that sentiment deeply. My hope is that every guest who joined us leaves with a lasting impression of Dubai — of our people, our culture, and the spirit of openness that defines us. And that this experience remains one they will never forget.”