ICOM Dubai 2025 concludes its historic edition

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), concluded its historic edition. Hosted in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ the conference welcomed more than 4,500 participants, including museum experts, cultural leaders, and decision-makers from around the world, reflecting Dubai’s leadership and its position as a global centre for culture, a hub for creativity, and a destination for talent.

The final day of the conference featured the participation of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, in the session ‘The Spirit of Exchange: The UAE’s Unique View on Cultural Diplomacy.’

The session also featured Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and was moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National. During the session, H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised that the UAE has always been one nation with intertwined roots. She explained that the country's union was not merely a political one, but a cultural one that naturally reflects the nation's identity. She said: “I have always believed that the strength of the UAE lies in our unity. When Dubai succeeds, Abu Dhabi benefits, and when Abu Dhabi achieves a milestone, Dubai feels that success too. This spirit of support extends across our region. The cultural momentum we see today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the remarkable growth of creative ecosystems in neighbouring countries are all sources of pride for us. Every achievement in our region creates a wave that strengthens us all, reminding us that our cultural journey is shared, and that we rise when we advance together.”

For her part, Noura Al Kaabi highlighted the excitement surrounding the cultural developments taking place in the UAE. She said: “Creators do not recognise borders within a single nation. They move, explore, find inspiration, inspire others, and benefit from a rich ecosystem of institutions that support their research, practices, and growth.” She added: “Cultural diplomacy is not merely a concept—it is a lived practice. We work closely with organisations such as UNESCO and ICCROM, with a focus on capacity-building and long-term development.”

She noted that through these partnerships, she was part of a team that travelled to Baghdad in 2018 and signed an agreement that has since contributed to training more than 7,000 Iraqi professionals and supporting job opportunities for more than 3,000 individuals, creating a lasting impact. She explained that this model “is what we aim to replicate elsewhere, drawing on the knowledge we have gained with our local and international communities, and elevating it to new levels.”

The conference programme also included the session ‘The Power of Narrative, Heritage, and Youth,’ featuring Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of the Expo City Dubai Authority, and moderated by Dubai Abulhoul, Founder and CEO of Fiker Institute. During the discussion, she highlighted the vital role of museums and cultural institutions in strengthening cultural diplomacy, describing them as essential platforms for interaction and dialogue, and as safe spaces for exploring diverse perspectives and addressing complex issues. She emphasised the contribution of major cultural events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and ICOM Dubai 2025, as well as local cultural institutions, in fostering mutual understanding among nations.

Al Hashimy also stressed the importance of ensuring that diverse voices within society are represented and included in discussions, with a particular focus on empowering youth and enabling their participation in cultural institutions and events. She explained that Expo 2020 Dubai was meticulously designed to give every country, regardless of resources, a platform to share its unique story and to encourage genuine participation, helping present a bright and inclusive image of the UAE as a nation that brings together perspectives from around the globe.

Meanwhile, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, delivered a keynote address in which he affirmed that the event serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and a space for renewing a sense of shared purpose. He said: “Museums face challenges centred on preserving the essence of human creativity while simultaneously responding to its continuous evolution. We must not forget that museums are not merely observers of change but active participants in it. They mirror the societies they serve, reflect our histories, raise questions about our present, and open pathways of imagination toward our future. They are living institutions, spaces of memory, dialogue, and discovery—where the past is preserved and the energy of the future is ignited.”

He added: “The UAE has long understood that culture is the soul of the nation. Guided by our leadership's vision, we have built a framework that ensures our museums remain vessels of memory and platforms for innovation. Our legislation protects both tangible and intangible heritage. At the same time, the ‘Cultural Agenda 2031’ and the ‘National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries’ affirm the central role of museums in strengthening national identity and advancing the creative economy. These efforts extend to the ‘National Policy for the Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage,’ while the Ministry of Culture’s digital initiatives support transparency, innovation, and community engagement. Together, these elements form a comprehensive cultural system that balances fidelity to the past with openness to the future.”

He also noted that “the future of museums cannot be built in isolation—it must be built through partnership.” He continued: “The museums of tomorrow are networks of collaboration that welcome curators, educators, scholars, artists, and community leaders. They are spaces that bring generations and cultures closer together and strengthen shared responsibility. Through this, museums become laboratories of renewal, where the past inspires innovation and culture becomes a driver of social cohesion and sustainable development.”

Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, noted in his remarks that when museums work in service of their communities, they transcend their institutional role to become engines of change, generators of opportunity, bridges of human connection, and enablers of future generations. He said: “In the UAE, we believe in the growing role and value of museums. We have built a museum ecosystem that is ambitious, comprehensive, and authentic, driven by our conviction that museums are not mere repositories of objects, but essential infrastructure for culture, deep understanding, and a sense of belonging. Museums constantly remind us that identity and innovation are not opposites; they grow together. Despite the challenges facing cultural investment worldwide, the UAE continues to invest in this sector because heritage, knowledge, and creativity are fundamental elements of a prosperous future.”

He added: “Across the UAE, cultural institutions are strengthening a dynamic and vibrant ecosystem that reflects our shared commitment to learning and development. Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi’s cultural momentum has accelerated significantly, with major progress across museum projects, including the Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside the reopening of Qasr Al Hosn and Al Ain Museum.”

He emphasised that culture is the true bridge that connects people and that cultural institutions enrich us and help us understand one another in an increasingly complex world.

Architect Sumayya Vally, Principal of Counterspace Studio in South Africa, delivered a keynote address titled ‘Foundations: Toward a Shared Language of Place, Practice, and Possibility.’

The closing ceremony of ICOM Dubai 2025 witnessed the announcement of Antonio Rodriguez as the newly elected President of ICOM, Nasir Al Darmaki as Vice President of ICOM, and Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, as President of the Arab Regional Alliance of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Arab). The ceremony also included the official announcement of Rotterdam, Netherlands, as the host city of the 28th ICOM General Conference (ICOM 2028). Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chair of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, handed over the ICOM flag to Maureen Mollis, Head of Culture for the City of Rotterdam, and Caroline Breunesse, Chair of ICOM Netherlands and Director of Rijksmuseum Twenthe and De Museumfabriek.

The ceremony also honoured Kaye Hall, Education and Community Outreach Officer at the Barbados Museum & Historical Society, and Jamie Brown, Research Fellow at the School of Art History at the University of St Andrews, with the inaugural ICOM Sustainability Award, launched for the first time in Dubai in celebration of innovative initiatives and exemplary practices that support sustainable development in the museum sector.

Throughout its programme, ICOM Dubai 2025 hosted more than 100 panel discussions, dialogue sessions, advanced training courses, and interactive workshops. The final day included the session ‘Museums After Conflict: Creating Spaces for Recovery,’ featuring architect and archaeologist Dr. Gamini Wijesuria, Heritage Management Expert at the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and Pacific Region (WHITRAP), and Marianne Pastor Roces, independent exhibition curator and Executive Director at TAO Management. The agenda also featured a panel discussion titled ‘Challenging the Familiar: Reimagining Museums,’ moderated by Dr. Peter Magee, Director of the Zayed National Museum, with participation from Gayane Umerova, Executive Director of the Art and Culture Development Foundation under the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan; Mona Khazandar, Advisor at the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Molemo Moiloa Mbendo Kapwepwe, writer and social activist at the Women’s History Museum of Zambia; and Dr. Christian Greco, Director of the Egyptian Museum in Italy. Meanwhile, Lisa Sasaki, Deputy Under Secretary for Special Projects at the Smithsonian Institution, led the S. Weil Memorial Lecture titled ‘Moments of Consequence: Reflections on Centering Visitors & Maintaining Public Trust.’

The programme also included a training workshop led by artist Abdullah Lutfi, introducing participants to art fundamentals and their application in museum design.

Additionally, on its third day, ICOM Dubai 2025 hosted sessions of the ICOM Germany Youth Network, along with several professional networking sessions featuring the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras Al Khaimah, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, the Sharjah Museums Authority, the Africa Institute in Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Foundation, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum. These sessions provided participating delegations with a platform to exchange expertise, strengthen partnerships, and build regional and international networks.

The conference provided an unprecedented platform for exchange, learning, and collaboration across the global museum community.