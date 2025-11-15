UAE reaffirms leadership in multilateral climate action, strengthening global cooperation at opening of COP30 in Belém

BELÉM, Brazil, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- At the opening of the Thirtieth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Belém, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to multilateral climate cooperation, emphasising the importance of collective progress and strengthened international partnerships to accelerate global implementation and keep the 1.5°C goal within reach.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation. The UAE’s integrated and forward-looking approach to climate diplomacy – based on a whole-of-government and whole-of-society ethos – reflects the importance of close and reliable partnerships as a key pillar of the country’s strategy.

As part of the framework of unified national efforts, demonstrating the country’s continuous leadership from COP28 to COP30, the UAE delegation consisted of ministries, senior officials, negotiators, and experts from across national institutions. This reflects the country’s national vision as a leading and trusted partner in advancing cooperation, and a significant force in building consensus and strengthening collective climate ambition through cooperation and mutual trust.

The UAE’s agenda at COP30 focuses on turning ambition into implementation through practical, inclusive, and partnership-driven solutions.

Building on the historic UAE Consensus adopted at COP28, the country prioritises the acceleration of climate finance delivery, the expansion of clean energy innovation, and the empowerment of youth and communities to shape long-term sustainable pathways – while also advancing nature-based and adaptation efforts that strengthen resilience and leverage commitments into tangible results.

As it advances preparations to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference alongside the Republic of Senegal, the UAE is championing a strategic global effort to place water at the center of sustainable development and climate action.

Through high-level dialogues and the expansion of cross-sector partnerships, the UAE is advancing an integrated approach that connects water to all pillars of development – strengthening resilience, promoting innovation, and advancing a shared vision for sustainable water futures ahead of the conference, which will be held in December 2026.

The UAE’s participation at COP30 reinforces its role as a pioneering country for global solutions and as a key partner to all nations seeking practical pathways towards a just, equitable, and inclusive transition in climate action.

Through its steadfast commitment to partnership and implementation, the UAE continues to demonstrate forward-looking leadership in shaping inclusive, science-based solutions that benefit people and the planet, inspiring collective action toward a sustainable and prosperous global future.