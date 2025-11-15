Explosion at fertiliser plant in Argentina leaves at least 20 injured

BUENOS AIRES, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 22 people were injured on Saturday after a powerful explosion struck an agrochemical plant on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The blast shattered windows in nearby neighbourhoods around the industrial zone, and local reports said the Ezeiza city hospital, near the site of the incident, received several people suffering cuts from broken glass and burn injuries.

Authorities urged residents to keep their windows closed as a precaution against any potential toxic emissions.