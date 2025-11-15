Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship concludes on high note

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship concluded on Friday evening after four days of competition, with titles distributed across several studs.

Organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the event was held in the main hall of the Butheeb Equestrian Academy and featured 421 horses representing 216 owners.

The final competitions began with the Yearling Fillies, where Sultana BHM from Bin Humaila Stud won gold, Balkis Al Noor of Al Noor Stud took silver, and Falheh Al Hawajer, owned by Ghanem Al Hajeri, secured bronze.

In the Junior Fillies Championship, Sheikha Alyah, owned by Mohammed Abdullatif Al Ali, claimed gold. Lillian Alsaad, owned by Adel Omar Al Marzouqi, won silver, while Haya Al Fahaid, owned by Mohammed Saeed Al Hajeri, earned bronze.

J.M.H Hajer won the gold medal in the Senior Mares Championship for owner Juma Al Shemeili, while MZ Rafigah took the silver medal for Khalifa Al Noaimi, and Roaah Mughaider, owned by Rashid Saif Al Zaabi, won the bronze.

In the Yearling Colts Championship, JS Romeo won the gold medal for owner Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Baydaei, as Lahoob TH, of Al Thuraya Stud, came in second place to take home the silver medal, leaving the bronze medal for Gharbi Alyah, owned by Hamad Ahmed Abdullatif Al Ali.

The Junior Colts Championship saw fierce competition as A L A Sinjar did just enough to guarantee the gold medal for owner Mohammed Buti Alabduli, while Sarab BHM came in second for Bin Humaila Stud, and Dahim Al Jawaher won the bronze medal for Al Jawaher Stud.

The competition concluded with the Senior Stallions Championship, where Ramz Alyah, owned by Mohammed Ahmed Abdullatif Al Ali, won gold. JS Al Sultan of Al Jawaher Stud took silver, and Falah Al Hawajer, owned by Ghanem Al Hajeri, earned bronze.

Separately, the Arab Breeders Championship began Friday afternoon at the Butheeb Academy, featuring 103 horses from around 57 owners.

The opening day included the Yearling Fillies (Sections A and B), followed by the Two- and Three-Year-Old Junior Fillies (Sections A and B), the Mares (four years and above), and the Yearling Colts (Sections A and B).

Saturday’s programme starts with the Junior Colts (Sections A and B), followed by the Stallions (four years and above), before concluding with six finals: Yearling Fillies and Colts championships, Junior Fillies and Colts championships, and the Senior Mares and Stallions championships.