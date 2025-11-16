USA's Pearson, Switzerland's Derron claim victory at T100 Triathlon World Tour

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- USA's Morgan Pearson annd Switzerland's Julie Derron claimed a commanding victory at the T100 Triathlon World Tour on Saturday.

The win propels Derron to second place in the Race to Qatar standings heading into next month's World Championship Final in Doha, setting up a thrilling finale between the top contenders.

With the penultimate race complete, all roads now lead to Doha for the inaugural Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on 12-13 December.

The stakes have never been higher as the world's best triathletes prepare for one final showdown to determine who will be crowned T100 Triathlon World Champions and claim the $200,000 winner's prize.

The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a series of professional and amateur triathlon races operated by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO). The T100 triathlon distance consists of a 2km swim, an 80km bike ride, and an 18km run, totaling 100km.