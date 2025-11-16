TRENDS, CSIS experts discuss outcomes of second Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Research & Advisory in Abu Dhabi held a special session with a high-level delegation from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) to explore research cooperation between the two sides, discuss the outcomes of the TRENDS second Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence, and coordinate efforts to organise the third edition of the dialogue in Washington, D.C.

The session followed the conclusion of the second dialogue, Tech Diplomacy in the MENA Region, which saw broad participation from CSIS and leading global entities, including Google and OpenAI.

Organised in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the dialogue served as an essential platform underscoring that artificial intelligence has become a strategic force reshaping the global balance of power, thereby highlighting the need for deepening cooperation between TRENDS and CSIS in this rapidly evolving field.

Both sides discussed the key findings and insights of the dialogue, particularly its exploration of the strategic transformations driven by artificial intelligence technologies. They also exchanged views on using these outcomes to develop joint research programs and enhance mutual understanding of the challenges that emerging technologies pose to regional security, foreign policy, and digital governance.

Three senior researchers from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) participated in the session: Mona Yacoubian, Director of the Middle East Program; Henrietta Levin, Senior Fellow; and Will Todman, Chief of Staff of the Geopolitics and Foreign Policy Department and a Senior Fellow in the Middle East Program. Bilal Saab, Director of TRENDS’ Washington Office, also attended the session.

The meeting highlighted the critical role played by the American experts during the dialogue sessions, both through their in-depth insights into artificial intelligence and their contribution to strengthening channels of communication between experts from both institutions.

Discussions also explored the possibility of holding the third Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence and Tech Diplomacy in Washington next year, expanding it into a broader platform that brings together leading American think tanks and their counterparts from the Middle East.

Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between research institutions in the region and the United States, as well as developing a shared understanding of the challenges related to artificial intelligence, technology, cybersecurity, and geopolitical shifts.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, affirmed that cooperation with CSIS constitutes a key pillar in building a global research network. He said, “We are entering a new phase that calls for deeper collaboration between American research centers and their counterparts in the region to ensure a clearer understanding of the implications of technology and geopolitical transformations.”

The experts and researchers at CSIS commended the high level of dialogue organised by TRENDS on tech diplomacy, expressing their enthusiasm for hosting the next edition in Washington. One member of the delegation said, “We regard TRENDS as a distinguished research partner, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation on artificial intelligence and strategic transformation issues.”

The session concluded with both sides emphasising the importance of maintaining dialogue and establishing joint working channels to strengthen the role of both institutions in producing knowledge and analyzing the strategic and technological developments unfolding in the region and globally.