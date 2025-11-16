Indian community praises UAE’s model of tolerance, coexistence

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Representatives of the Indian community in the UAE have praised the country’s long-standing model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which is built on cultural, social and religious diversity, and supported by the wise leadership’s commitment to universal human values.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, the Indian community representatives said the UAE, which hosts more than 200 nationalities from various cultures and ethnicities, is a unique example of harmony and unity in diversity—demonstrating how people from across the world can coexist and work together under an inspiring leadership that promotes mutual respect and peaceful living.

Sathya Babu, General Secretary of the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) in Abu Dhabi, said that tolerance in the UAE is not just a law, but a system of social practice and a national approach that opens new horizons for everyone. He affirmed that the UAE’s model goes beyond mere coexistence, reflecting a deep commitment to humanity and compassion.

He praised the government initiatives that provide a safe and stable environment for all communities in the country and guarantee rights without discrimination, enabling all residents to enjoy a dignified life and feel as if they are in their home country.

He cited examples such as the UAE’s Wage Protection System, which safeguards workers’ rights by requiring private sector companies to transfer salaries electronically on time and fairly without discrimination, in addition to the summer midday work ban in open areas, the provision of shaded rest areas on streets, and safety procedures for delivery drivers. These measures reflect the country’s dedication to ensuring the highest standards of living for all residents, regardless of race, colour, or belief, while upholding human dignity and safety.

He also highlighted the country’s legal and legislative environment, which is based on the rule of law and guarantees justice for all without discrimination.

Babu added that tolerance is a way of life in the UAE. He said Indian community members celebrate occasions such as Onam and Thrissur Pooram with full freedom, enjoying shared joyful moments that are only possible in the UAE. These atmospheres of tolerance and openness, he said, enhance harmony within society in an environment of peace and coexistence.

For his part, Beeran Kutty, President of the Kerala Social Centre in Abu Dhabi, expressed the Indian community’s pride in living in a country like the UAE, which provides a welcoming environment for coexistence and tolerance among peoples.

He praised the exceptional leadership of the UAE during the global lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country excelled in offering reassurance and safety to everyone living on its land without discrimination. He described it as one of the highest forms of tolerance, when vaccines, testing and treatment were provided free of charge to people of all nationalities.

Kutty also noted that the country’s musical festivals, folk arts, cultural events, and heritage exhibitions continuously enhance interaction and closeness between communities. He highlighted the UAE’s policy of religious freedom, which allows all residents to practise their religious rites freely and to establish places of worship for different faiths and sects without restrictions.