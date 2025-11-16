DIFC joins 4th edition 1 Billion Followers Summit as Gold Partner

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to the content creation industry, has announced that the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — the leading global financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region — has joined as a Gold Partner for the fourth edition of the Summit.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will take place in Dubai from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

This strategic partnership strengthens the UAE’s pioneering role in empowering creative content creators and reinforces its global standing as a leader in new media and digital content. It also reflects the shared vision of DIFC and the 1 Billion Followers Summit to support national efforts aimed at consolidating the UAE’s position as a global capital for the economy of the future, and as a magnet for creators and innovators from around the world.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit reflects DIFC’s role as a bridge between finance, innovation, and creativity. As Dubai’s leading global financial centre, we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower emerging entrepreneurs and content creators, the driving force of the new economy.

He added, “This partnership reflects our dedication to fostering an environment where ideas translate into impact. By bringing together global creative talent and technology leaders, the Summit reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for future industries and innovation.”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “Our partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre adds significant value to the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, given the Centre’s distinguished status and longstanding expertise as the region’s leading global financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.”

She added, “This partnership aligns with the Summit’s vision to build a comprehensive ecosystem for purposeful content creation in the region, empowering creators to access tools and technologies that enhance their output and enable them to make a positive impact on their communities.”

She emphasised, “With its advanced infrastructure, world-class regulatory frameworks, and broad network of global partners, the UAE serves as the ideal incubator for digital content creators from around the world and stands as a unique model of how strategic partnerships can drive the development of a knowledge- and creativity-based economy.”

The partnership between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and DIFC highlights the deep integration among the UAE’s key sectors, reinforcing its leadership in the creative economy and digital media.

It represents an inspiring model of collaboration among national institutions in empowering content creators, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the new media landscape, and advancing the growth of the new economy — further positioning the UAE as a global destination for creators, entrepreneurs, and companies in media, technology, and digital content production.

DIFC’s growth trajectory continues to accelerate, reinforcing its standing as the region’s most influential global financial hub. In 2025, the Centre celebrated a major milestone, now hosting over 8,000 active registered companies, including more than 1,000 regulated entities, the largest concentration of financial and innovation players in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Its ecosystem has expanded in parallel, with the DIFC community now comprising 48,000 high-skilled professionals, reflecting the Centre’s unmatched ability to attract global institutions, top-tier talent, and the next generation of innovators driving Dubai’s economic future.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit builds on the global momentum achieved by its third edition, held in January 2025, which attracted over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts.

The Summit recorded over 30,000 in-person attendees, 1.5 billion digital interactions, and 542 million social media views. It also generated widespread engagement from millions of followers around the world, with the official hashtag #1BillionSummit ranking among the top trending topics globally.