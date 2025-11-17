Dubai T100 Festival draws to spectacular close

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai T100 Festival drew to a spectacular close today as hundreds of amateur triathletes crossed the iconic finish line at Meydan Racecourse, capping four days of racing.

A total of 8,000 amateur participants took on challenges ranging from first-time youth aquathlons to the signature 100km triathlon distance, while more than 20,000 spectators packed the Event Village set against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Today’s amateur T100 saw passionate age-group athletes tackle the same demanding 100km course (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) as the professionals, crossing the identical finish line with the Burj Khalifa towering in the distance.

Coming out on top in the men’s division was France’s Quentin Amaral with a blistering time of 3 hours 26 minutes, 20 seconds while Hungary’s David Andor (03:34:51) bagged the runner-up spot and Dutchman Bryan Van Rutten (03:36:09) completed the podium places.

In the hotly contested women’s division, Nika Rimaj of Croatia (pictured above) took gold with an impressive time of 3 hours 54 minutes and 52 seconds with Russia’s Antonia Faustova (04:01:11) in second and Croatian Lora Zulicek Dumancic (04:05:17) in third.

The amateur competitors embodied the spirit of the T100, demonstrating that world-championship racing isn’t just for professionals but for anyone willing to push their limits.