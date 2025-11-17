UNIFIL: Israel's shooting represents serious violation of UN Security Council resolution 1701

NEW YORK, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) - The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that Israeli forces shot at its peacekeepers in its latest targeting of the UN force.

UNIFIL said the shooting “represents a serious violation of UN Security Council resolution 1701”, which ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and also formed the basis of last November’s truce.

“Yet again, we call on the IDF to cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers,” UNIFIL said on Sunday.