300,000 Chinese residents reflect UAE’s successful model of tolerance, economic empowerment

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Chinese community in the UAE—now exceeding 300,000 residents—stands as a vivid example of the country’s model of tolerance, social cohesion and economic opportunity.

Beyond simple residency, the community has achieved deep integration and shared prosperity, supported by a robust legal and regulatory environment.

Chinese residents play an active role across the Emirates in key sectors, including trade, education, advanced logistics and hospitality, capitalising on the UAE’s world-class infrastructure and highly flexible economic environment.

According to Cheng fu qiang , President of the Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in UAE, the UAE offers a stable, transparent and efficient investment ecosystem that has encouraged many Chinese investors to expand their operations, particularly in hospitality, hotel supply and e-commerce. He highlighted streamlined licensing, well-developed free-zone services and modern commercial laws as major enablers of Chinese business growth.

Wei Lu Xin, Director of the Chinese Language Institute, Middle East, noted the UAE’s culture of openness and respect for diversity, adding that more Emirati families are seeking to learn Chinese—reflecting a desire to build stronger cultural and knowledge bridges.

Chen zhi Xiang, Honorary President of the Fujian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, said the UAE has achieved a rare balance between economic openness and social cohesion, rooted in a legal framework that protects all. Over two decades in the country, he said he has experienced trust, respect and equal opportunity.

The UAE’s support is evident in the cultural events hosted in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and Consulate, underscoring the nation’s commitment to celebrating diversity and strengthening coexistence.

On the International Day for Tolerance, marked annually on 16 November, the UAE highlights its pioneering approach to managing diversity and fostering mutual respect.