GCC Secretary-General welcomes signing of Doha Agreement between DR Congo government, Congo River Alliance

RIYADH, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Jassem Mohammed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance.

He praised the significant and valuable efforts made by the State of Qatar in hosting and supporting the negotiation process, noting its active contributions that reflect its firm commitment to regional and international security and to resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

He expressed his hope that the agreement will pave the way for comprehensive reconciliation and help consolidate stability and development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.