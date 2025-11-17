TRENDS concludes participation in Sharjah International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory concluded its sixth participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 (SIBF) as an official research partner of the 44th edition.

The centre organised a series of research and academic events that enriched the fair’s cultural programme, which featured the participation of 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries and presented more than 1,200 activities.

TRENDS also launched 17 new books that reflect its research vision of advancing culture and knowledge while promoting a strong culture of scientific research in society.

The centre also won the Best Emirati Book Award in the Studies category for its publication, The Pearl Era: From Poverty to Prosperity, an achievement that adds to the centre’s growing record of scholarly and intellectual success.

The TRENDS pavilion welcomed officials, academics, researchers, and experts who commended the centre’s global research efforts and its strategy of foreseeing the future through knowledge.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stated that the pavilion showcased an innovative model that combined research excellence with technological innovation.

Al-Ali stated that TRENDS’ sixth participation in the fair was exceptional and influential, contributing to a dynamic intellectual and cultural atmosphere.