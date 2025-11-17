'Ajman Department of Tourism' to participate in IBTM World 2025 in Spain

AJMAN, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media will participate in the International Incentives, Business Travel, and Meetings Exhibition (IBTM World) for the second consecutive year in Barcelona, Spain, from 18th to 20th November.

This international exhibition brings together leading companies and institutions in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector to explore emerging trends and opportunities.

Through its participation, the department demonstrates its focus on building strategic industry partnerships and positioning Ajman as a dynamic destination for business tourism.

The event presents a valuable opportunity for the department to showcase the Emirate's advanced infrastructure and readiness to host world-class events, while highlighting its capacity to organise both local and international events.

The initiative also supports the department’s broader goals of fostering partnerships, exchanging expertise, and exploring innovative solutions, all of which align with the Ajman Vision 2030 initiative.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said that participating in IBTM World this year reflects the department's continued commitment to strengthening Ajman's presence in the global business tourism sector.

The department will present new initiatives and advancements that reinforce Ajman's appeal as a destination for meetings and events.

He added, “We are focused on enhancing the business tourism experience by upgrading infrastructure and expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of international event organisers. Our aim is to ensure that Ajman remains a competitive, sustainable, and welcoming environment for global conferences and business gatherings.”

Joining the department at this year's exhibition are several partners from Ajman’s tourism and hospitality sector, including Ajman Saray Hotel, Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism LLC, Miracle Tourism LLC, and Rida International Tourism & Travel.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, IBTM World remains one of the most influential events in the global MICE sector. It features a rich lineup of discussions, networking sessions, and knowledge-sharing opportunities that help shape the future of business tourism.