UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Governors at CBUAE

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing a number of Assistant Governors at the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

According to the decree, Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi has been appointed as Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision, Ibraheem Al Sayed Mohamed Al Hashemi, Assistant Governor - Executive Office and Secretary-General of the Board of Directors, Fatma Al Jabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection, and Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services.

Ahmed Al Qamzi brings more than 27 years of experience at the Central Bank of the UAE, where he previously served as Director of the Banking Supervision Department, overseeing various divisions including supervision and inspection operations.

Ibraheem Al Hashemi has over 30 years of experience with the Central Bank of the UAE, where he has held several senior positions, including Assistant Governor - Executive Office and Secretary General of the Board of Directors.

Fatma Al Jabri has a professional career spanning more than 25 years. She has contributed to the development of operations in several banks and financial institutions in the UAE, including Citibank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Ajman Bank. She is also a member of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Saif Al Dhaheri has held several senior positions. He served as Senior Advisor to the Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Services at Mubadala, and undertook supervisory responsibilities for a number of institutional projects covering human resources, digital transformation and operations.