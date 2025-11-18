Rostec showcases advanced defence systems at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation, stated that the Dubai Airshow is a prestigious global platform for showcasing the latest innovations in the defence and aerospace industries. He said Rostec is keen to participate because the exhibition offers an important opportunity to engage with international partners and present advanced Russian technologies to a broad audience of specialists and decision-makers.

Chemezov told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Dubai had previously hosted the first foreign demonstration of the MC-21 passenger aircraft, which at that time was being developed within an international cooperation framework. He noted that the aircraft is now produced entirely in Russia, undergoing certification trials ahead of large-scale production.

He added that this year’s Dubai Airshow will feature several premières of new systems, including the upgraded Yak-130 jet trainer and combat aircraft, and the Ansat light multipurpose helicopter equipped with Russian-made VK-650 engines. The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet, he said, is among the most prominent technologies on display.

Chemezov emphasised that the Su-57 has demonstrated its capabilities in real combat conditions, particularly in terms of stealth performance and firepower. He noted that the aircraft drew strong interest during airshows in China and India before its arrival in the UAE, where it will perform flight demonstrations piloted by honoured test pilot Sergey Bogdan.

Rostec also exhibits “dozens of models” from "our leading companies, including the United Aircraft Corporation, United Engine Corporation, Russian Helicopters, KRET and High-Precision Systems. The lineup includes the Ka-52 attack helicopter, the upgraded Il-76 heavy transport aircraft, the Ka-32 firefighting helicopter and the Pantsir-SMD-E air defence system.

He noted that the Ka-52 helicopter will also participate in aerial displays, demonstrating its high manoeuvrability — proven in combat operations where it has executed some of the most demanding fire-support and precision-strike missions. Russian Knights aerobatic team will also perform using Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, which have shown strong combat performance.

Chemezov stressed that exporting advanced Russian technologies is a central pillar of Russia’s national economy and international standing. Russian weapons, he said, have long enjoyed a global reputation for quality, reliability and effectiveness.

He noted that Rostec includes Rosoboronexport, Russia’s sole authorised intermediary for the export of military and dual-use products. Over the past 25 years, the company has signed more than 30,000 contracts worth over $230 billion, while its current order portfolio exceeds $60 billion — the highest in its history. Today, Russian equipment is used in more than 120 countries.

He added that Rostec this year adopted a new development strategy through 2036 aimed at maintaining Russia’s position as the world’s second-largest arms exporter. The pace of Russia’s defence-industrial production, he said, is sufficient to meet all government orders while still allowing for increased export volumes.

Chemezov highlighted the importance of the Middle East, which accounts for nearly half of Rosoboronexport’s annual contracts. Regional partners are particularly interested in Russian air defence systems, aircraft, helicopters, armoured vehicles, anti-tank systems, UAVs, anti-UAV systems and advanced simulators. He added that cooperation has evolved beyond equipment supply to include technology transfer and establishing local production lines — for both military and civilian products.

Chemezov underlined that the foremost advantage of Russian products is reliability and efficiency. Russian equipment contains no hidden backdoors and cannot be switched off remotely by pressing a button.

Another key advantage, he noted, is that Russian systems have been tested in real-world combat rather than on paper. This battlefield-proven performance is especially important for Middle Eastern partners who prioritise operationally validated systems.

"All Russian products presented at the exhibition in the Emirates are not promotional samples, but an actual response to the latest threats and realities."

He highlighted the major upgrades made to the Pantsir-SMD-E in recent years. To address the surge in UAV threats, its guns were removed to make room for additional launchers, enabling the system to carry up to 48 mini-missiles capable of engaging a wide range of aerial targets — including drones. He noted that the system attracted strong attention when first unveiled in the UAE at IDEX 2025.

Chemezov said many Russian systems — including the Pantsir, Kornet, Solntsepyok and various armoured vehicles — are widely valued across the Middle East for their reliability and adaptability to regional operating conditions.