Lana Nusseibeh attends German Embassy's National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, this evening attended a reception hosted by Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception in Abu Dhabi was also attended by Katherina Reiche, Germany’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy; Omar Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE; and members of the German community in the country.

In his remarks, the German Ambassador commended the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Germany, affirming his country’s commitment to further advancing them across all fields.