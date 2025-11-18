Egyptian President directs full or partial cancellation of parliamentary elections if voters’ will cannot be verified

CAIRO, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the National Elections Authority must cancel the current phase of the parliamentary elections—either entirely or in specific districts—if it is unable to determine the genuine will of voters, in light of numerous complaints, appeals and incidents reported in some constituencies during the first round.

He called on the Authority to thoroughly review all appeals and complaints, ensure full transparency in establishing voter intent, guarantee that candidates’ representatives receive copies of vote-count records from sub-committees, and announce the measures taken against violations of election campaigning rules to prevent their recurrence in future rounds.

The elections are being held in two phases as announced by the National Elections Authority. The first phase took place on 10 and 11 November, while the second phase is scheduled for 24 and 25 November to fill the remaining seats.