China's auto exports up 15.7% in first 10 months

BEIJING, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- China's automobile exports rose 15.7 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2025, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country exported over 5.6 million vehicles during the period, the data showed.

Specifically, some 2.01 million new energy vehicles (NEV) were exported, surging 90.4 percent year-on-year.

In October alone, China's automobile exports rose 22.9 percent from the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 99.9 percent.