TRENDS to participate in Kuwait International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory is participating for the first time in the 48th edition of the Kuwait International Book Fair, held from 19th to 29th November at the International Fairgrounds in Mishref.

The fair is organised by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters under the theme "Homeland of the Book… Capital of Culture".

TRENDS will showcase more than 500 research and knowledge publications, featuring in-depth studies in cybersecurity and strategic affairs, the global economy, geopolitical transformations, technology, artificial intelligence, and future technologies.

The centre will also organise a series of events, panel discussions, and intellectual meetings aimed at enriching public dialogue on pressing global issues.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stated that the Kuwait International Book Fair is a vital intellectual and knowledge platform for the exchange of ideas and perspectives among academics, thinkers, researchers, and experts. He noted that this interaction strengthens the role of think tanks and research institutions in producing high-quality studies and analyses.

He explained that TRENDS’ participation comes as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence at major global intellectual forums, reflecting its belief in the importance of book fairs as strategic platforms for the exchange of ideas and expertise.

Hazza Al Hammadi, Head of the Exhibitions section at TRENDS’ Distribution and Exhibitions Department, explained that this participation aligns with the centre’s mission to disseminate purposeful knowledge and make its publications accessible to a broader audience of specialists, researchers, and readers interested in scientific research worldwide.

Zayed Al Dhaheri, Head of the Distribution section at TRENDS’ Distribution and Exhibitions Department, stated that TRENDS’ pavilion will also introduce visitors to its wide range of research, training, and consulting services, thereby strengthening opportunities to establish qualitative partnerships with leading intellectual and research institutions.