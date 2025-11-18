UAE leaders congratulate President of Latvia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Edgars Rinkēvičs of the Republic of Latvia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Rinkēvičs and to Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.