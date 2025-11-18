Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Justice of the French Republic.

During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation and coordination, in addition to the sharing of expertise and knowledge between the relevant justice and judicial authorities in both friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Abdulla Al Khouri, Executive Director of Government Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority.