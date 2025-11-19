Dubai Police, French Military Attaché discuss joint cooperation

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Brigadier Expert Dr. Hamdan Ahmed Hamdan Al Ghasiah, Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, welcomed representatives from the French military attaché, including Commissioner Gilles Friedman, the Internal Security Attaché at the embassy, and Major Sylvain Coy, the liaison officer for the French police in Dubai.

The visit aimed to strengthen scientific collaboration between the two parties through advanced training programs focused on proactive policing technologies and security foresight processes.

Dr. Hamdan emphasised the Future Foresight Centre’s commitment to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with all agencies, both domestically and internationally, to share expertise, experiences, and best practices in future foresight.

During the meeting, several programmes implemented by the centre were reviewed alongside the services it offers to support digital transformation and future foresight, and to enhance the quality of services provided by Dubai Police to the public, in alignment with government aspirations to create a safe and sustainable city.

The French military attaché representatives commended Dubai Police’s forthcoming initiatives and expressed their keen interest in strengthening cooperation to achieve the shared visions and aspirations of both parties in the field of future foresight.