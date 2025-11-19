Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship gets underway with impressive turnout

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship, part of the seventeenth Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, kicked off on Tuesday, bringing together athletes from leading academies and clubs around the world.

The opening day saw a notable turnout of local and international competitors over the age of 30, who travelled to Abu Dhabi to compete across the purple, brown and black belt divisions.

The competitions today saw impressive performances from the participants, showcasing their years of experience on the mats. The Championship is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Attending the competitions on Tuesday were Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer, The National Health Insurance Company – Daman; and Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC).

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri praised the Masters athletes for their strong performances today. He said the large number of competitors from different countries reiterates Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for major jiu-jitsu events and strengthens its position as a global sporting hub that attracts experienced athletes.

He added: “The competitions today show the technical and mental strength of athletes in this division, and the values of patience, consistency and discipline the sport is known for. This definitely raises the level of competition and the championship’s overall technical quality.

“Abu Dhabi continues to set a strong example of the leadership’s vision to make sports a way of life and create an environment that supports athletes at every stage. What we saw today clearly shows that this vision is becoming a reality.”

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said: “The exemplary organisation of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu and the tremendous efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation reflect the high level of professionalism this championship has achieved, contributing to a fully integrated sporting experience that meets the highest global standards. Jiu-jitsu embodies the very values we strive to promote at Daman, such as enhancing health, improving wellbeing, and encouraging the community to adopt more active and healthy lifestyles.

“The outstanding performances we witnessed today in the Masters category demonstrate that sport is a lifelong pursuit that positively impacts both physical and mental wellbeing. These competitions serve as a practical example of how sport can help build a healthier and happier community.”

Emirati athlete Salem Al Asmar, a brown belt from M.O.D Academy and gold medallist in the Masters 62kg division, said: “Winning gold in the Masters division shows how important consistent training and staying sharp technically are. Success here is not about strength alone. You need to study your opponent and manage the tactical and mental side of the match.

This championship gives masters athletes the right platform to test themselves against experienced competitors with different styles. Competing under my academy in this edition reflects my continued commitment to improving and using this global event to move forward in my sporting career.”

Masters competitions continue tomorrow (Wednesday), with another full day of experienced athletes across all belt divisions expected to deliver even more intensity and action.