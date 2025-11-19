WindRunner developer Radia signs landmark MoU with UAE heavy-lift specialist Maximus Air

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Radia, Inc., developer of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, WindRunner, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maximus Air, a leading UAE-based cargo airline and logistics solutions provider specialising in outsized and mission-critical freight.

This alliance is expected to create synergies that will help Radia and Maximus Air advance WindRunner operations, positioning them to better serve the growing demand for oversized and high-value cargo transport worldwide reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to advancing innovation, capacity, and efficiency in global air cargo operations.

The formal agreement was finalized during the internationally influential Dubai Airshow 2025, underscoring the event’s critical role as a global hub for forging game-changing industry alliances.

The market for outsized air cargo is integral to critical sectors including energy, defence, aerospace, manufacturing, and emergency response. However, as demand accelerates, capacity remains constrained by a limited and aging fleet capable of moving large-scale cargo.

The unprecedented volume of the WindRunner, offering 6x the internal volume of the Antonov AN-124, matched with its semi-prepared runway capabilities, provides operational flexibility. This strategic collaboration positions Radia and Maximus Air to help bridge the outsized air cargo gap through new operational capability and integrated logistics planning.

Through this partnership, Radia and Maximus Air will explore opportunities across commercial cargo operations, focusing on integrating WindRunner into global logistics planning, route development, and customer requirements for oversized, high-value, and time-sensitive cargo.

“WindRunner is designed to fundamentally change how the world moves large and complex cargo,” said Mark Lundstrom, CEO of Radia. “Maximus Air brings deep expertise in specialized airlift and global commercial operations, making them an ideal partner as we prepare for WindRunner’s commercial entry into service.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Radia on advancing next-generation airlift solutions,” said Samir Ramadan, CEO of Maximus Air. “Maximus Air has long been dedicated to providing reliable and responsive cargo operations for government, defence, and humanitarian sectors. This partnership represents a forward step in expanding our capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in global air cargo logistics.”