Emirates Franchise Association strengthens UAE’s global presence at World Franchise Council Meetings

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association (EFA) has successfully represented the United Arab Emirates at the World Franchise Council (WFC) meetings and Indonesia Franchise Week 2025, held in Jakarta recently.

The participation reaffirmed the UAE’s growing leadership in the global franchise landscape and underscored EFA’s role in supporting the expansion of Emirati brands into international markets.

Organised by the Indonesian Franchise Association in collaboration with key government and business entities, Indonesia Franchise Week 2025 brought together franchise associations, international investors, and policymakers from across Asia and the world.

The event served as a platform to exchange insights on global franchise trends, digital transformation, and strategies to enhance cross-border brand growth.

Representing the UAE delegation were Noor Altamimi Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association, and Maher Al Aleeli, Vice Chairman of the Association. The delegation participated in the World Franchise Council and Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation meetings, as well as the associated gala dinner and participation in specialized sessions dedicated to the franchise sector.

Noor Altamimi said the participation reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to shaping the future of global franchising and to building bridges between regional and international markets. She noted that the Emirates Franchise Association plays a central role in positioning the UAE as a regional hub for franchise development by fostering collaboration, supporting innovation, and promoting best practices that enhance business competitiveness.

She added that representing the UAE in the World Franchise Council provides the association with a global platform to share the nation’s success stories, attract international franchises to the UAE, and help Emirati brands expand confidently across new markets.

“The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global business destination, underpinned by robust legislation, advanced infrastructure, and a dynamic entrepreneurial environment. We look forward to welcoming the global franchise community to Abu Dhabi in the near future,” she said.

EFA’s presence resulted in several tangible outcomes. The association joined other members of the Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation in signing the Jakarta Declaration, a commitment to deepening regional cooperation and responsible franchise growth.

The delegation’s engagements opened new channels of collaboration with counterparts from Asia, Europe, and Latin America, paving the way for joint initiatives in 2026.

The Emirates Franchise Association operates under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It is dedicated to promoting the growth and sustainability of franchising in the UAE through capacity building, policy advocacy, and international cooperation.

By strengthening the UAE’s role in the World Franchise Council, EFA continues to expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs and reinforces the country’s position as a leading destination for franchise development and investment.