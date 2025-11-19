France leads way in sustainable construction at Big 5 Global 2025

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- French companies will take part in Big 5 Global in Dubai, exhibiting within the French Pavilion, a key platform highlighting France’s excellence in sustainable construction, technology, and design. Big 5 Global 2025 will take place from 24-27 November 2025.

At the French Pavilion, 19 companies are shaping the future of construction in the Gulf with certified green materials, smart technologies, and advanced fire protection solutions. Their presence at Big 5 Global 2025 highlights France’s strong commitment to the region’s sustainable development, driven by innovation and technical excellence.

The French Pavilion will showcase a wide range of innovative and responsible solutions tailored to the specific needs of Gulf markets, from bio-based materials, smart equipment, and low-carbon design to eco-engineered professional tools and 3D mapping technologies.

Several exhibitors will present solutions addressing key regional challenges such as heat management, ventilation in high-risk environments, and air quality in industrial, healthcare, and hospitality settings.