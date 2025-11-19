Arab League:UN Security Council’s resolution on ending war in Gaza sets path toward genuine political solution

CAIRO, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States affirmed that the UN Security Council’s resolution on ending the war in Gaza represents the beginning of a path toward a genuine political solution, noting that the coming phase requires extensive work to translate the resolution into concrete steps that serve the Palestinian people.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, explained in a statement today that the resolution reflects an international commitment to the reconstruction of Gaza and includes an important reference to a credible path toward establishing a Palestinian state, stressing that ending the occupation remains the core of the crisis and the key to stability.

He expressed hope for swift action to implement the second phase of the twenty-point plan and to ensure that the occupying power complies with allowing the entry of aid and the materials needed for reconstruction.