RAK, Fujairah civil aviation authorities sign MoU

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Civil Aviation of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKDCA) and the Department of Civil Aviation of Fujairah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening strategic partnership and exchanging expertise in a way that enhances performance efficiency and ensures the highest levels of security and safety in this vital sector.

The memorandum was signed today on the sidelines of the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025, in the presence of Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAKDCA, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Salami, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation of Fujairah.

The memorandum aims to establish a reference framework for cooperation between the two parties, including the exchange of information, data, and expertise, the formation of joint working teams, and the organisation of regular meetings to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum’s provisions and address potential challenges, in a way that enhances institutional integration and achieves the strategic objectives of both parties.