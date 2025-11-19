Final rounds of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Quran competition conclude

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The final rounds of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Quran Competition, organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, concluded on Tuesday for both male and female categories.

Eleven female memorisers from various nationalities took part under the supervision of specialised judging committees.

The concluding rounds featured strong performances from participants representing the UAE, Egypt, Syria, India, Pakistan, Mauritania and Yemen, who delivered what organisers described as distinguished and impactful recitations.

The department said that the final stage underscored the competition’s role in promoting Quranic values and encouraging excellence in memorisation and recitation.

Judges praised the advanced levels shown across all categories. Final results will be announced during an official ceremony in the Holy Month of Ramadan, when winners will be honoured.