Floods hit Vietnam again, killing at least 8

HANOI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A new round of floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain in central Vietnam since the weekend has killed at least eight people, a government report said on Wednesday, with traders also warning that it could hamper the ongoing coffee harvest.

From Saturday night, rainfall has exceeded 1,100 millimetres in several parts of central Vietnam. The region is home to a key coffee production belt as well as the country's most popular beaches, but it is highly prone to storms and floods.

Farmers in the Dak Lak province have picked 10 percent to 15 percent of the beans and they need sunlight to dry them.

The fatalities include six bus passengers killed in a landslide on Sunday evening en route from Da Lat to Nha Trang, the government said in the report. Seven people remain missing, including three buried under a landslide in Danang.

Hundreds of families were evacuated overnight from their flooded homes, Vietnam News Agency reported. In nearby Gia Lai province, schools were also forced to close on Wednesday, affecting 26,000 students.

In the UNESCO-listed ancient town of Hoi An, which was still cleaning up the damage done by a previous round of floods two weeks ago, waters are rising again.