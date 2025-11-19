'Layali Al Wathba' concert series to kick off on Saturday

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Layali Al Wathba concert series at the new edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025 - 2026 will kick off on Saturday, in a spectacular artistic atmosphere, offering audiences an exceptional musical experience that blends authentic singing art with contemporary performance, featuring a lineup of leading Arab and Gulf artists.

Superstar Asala Nasri will open the first major public concert on Saturday in an evening eagerly awaited by lovers of classic Arabic music.

Layali Al Wathba concerts are expected to attract large numbers of families and visitors from diverse nationalities, who flock to enjoy live musical performances in a festive atmosphere.

The Layali Al Wathba concerts run in parallel with the festival’s weekly fireworks displays, which illuminate the sky of Al Wathba at the end of the evenings.

The festival management affirmed that Layali Al Wathba has become a key pillar of the festival’s events programme, given its role in enriching the artistic scene and presenting diverse content that successfully blends authenticity and modernity.