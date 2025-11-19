UAE leaders congratulate Prince of Monaco on National Day

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prince Albert II of Monaco on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Prince Albert II on the occasion.