Calidus unveils new short range air defence system

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, has unveiled a new short range air defence system named AlDeraa, recently launched into development to address modern unmanned aerial threats, including drones and loitering munitions such as kamikaze drones.

The launch of this new defence project reflects the Group’s commitment to delivering rapidly deployable tactical solutions that enhance user readiness in contemporary battlefields.

The new system is built upon an operational philosophy that places rapid response, high readiness, and reliability at its core. It is designed for swift deployment on both fixed and mobile platforms, tailored to user requirements and diverse operational environments.

The system also features modular integration with Command and Control (C2) and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) systems, further strengthening the effectiveness of short range air defence and contributing to the creation of a multi-layered tactical air defence network. It provides advanced sensors as well as soft-kill and hard-kill solutions.

Developed with innovative technologies specifically tailored to this project, the system is designed to counter asymmetric threats, particularly low-cost, widely proliferated drones and loitering munitions.

These capabilities deliver a practical solution that redefines the concept of short range air defence, enhancing detection of low-signature threats, improving target classification accuracy, and enabling users to execute graduated and effective responses in critical timeframes. This ensures a protective shield around vital assets and ground formations, especially against swarms of drones and loitering munitions.

Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said that this new project is a direct response to the rapid escalation of drone and loitering munition threats. "We have ensured that the system is tactical, rapidly deployable, logistically lightweight, customisable, and integrable with users’ command and control systems, meeting their urgent operational requirements in modern battlefields."

He added, "Development of the new system started recently, based on end-user requirements and real-world operational environments. This supports the Group’s plans to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and deliver air defence solutions tailored to each client’s needs, keeping pace with the evolving nature of aerial threats in contemporary theatres of operation."

Ahmed Rashed AlZaabi, Head of Missiles and Defence Systems at Calidus Holding Group, said that the AlDeraa system embodies a comprehensive operational philosophy, from early detection through to neutralisation of threats, with high capability to counter swarms of drones and loitering munitions of all types.

It has been designed to provide users with reliable responses in the most complex operational environments, with modular integration into multi-layered air defence networks.