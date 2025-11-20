UN Resident Coordinator: UAE plays key role in strengthening multilateralism

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Bérangère Boëll-Yousfi, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Arab Emirates, stated that the UAE is playing a signifainct role in supporting international multilateralism through effective diplomacy, gender equality and good governance.

She stressed that the UAE plays a major role as well in advancing global partnerships and integrating digital and financial innovation as a basis for sustainable growth.

Speaking at a session titled “Reimagining Multilateralism in a Fragmented World” during the tenth edition of the Knowledge Summit—organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme at Dubai World Trade Centre— the international official said that placing communities at the centre of development, alongside the role of governments, ensures more inclusive and realistic progress, while underscoring the importance of preparing for rising global challenges in the years ahead.

She also discussed prospects for cooperation in an interconnected world despite evident divisions, highlighting the role of multilateral action in improving lives and protecting the planet. She emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international partnerships, and the UN’s role in fostering dialogue, building trust and driving collective action.