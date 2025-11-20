ADIS: Abu Dhabi highlights $20 billion partnership opportunities with private sector

ISTANBUL, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi officials announced during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) in Istanbul that the emirate plans to boost private-sector partnerships with investments exceeding $20 billion over the next five years, inviting Turkish companies to contribute their industrial expertise, particularly in housing and sustainable infrastructure.

Mohammed Hussain Al Suwaidi, Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said, during the roadshow event in Istanbul, that enhanced cooperation with Türkiye will support Abu Dhabi’s development plans, noting the importance of innovation and advanced building materials to future projects amid rising demand.

He added that Türkiye’s strong building-materials industry positions its companies as key partners, especially as 50% of Abu Dhabi’s planned projects over the next three to five years focus on housing, including the delivery of more than 40,000 units.

During the same event, Ebru Sapoglu, Vice President of Türkiye İMSAD, told WAM that the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit plays a central role in strengthening strategic partnerships between the UAE and Türkiye and provides investors with direct insight into Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure vision.

She noted that bilateral meetings are paving the way for strong cooperation in construction, building materials and urban development.