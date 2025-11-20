Korea’s Innospace developing strategic space partnership with UAE, MD reveals

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Win Marshal Bronzwall, Chief Global Business Officer, Managing Director of Innospace, a South Korean private aerospace company, has revealed that a joint strategic cooperation project is currently under development with the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Bronzwall said the project is expected to materialise next year, becoming a new driver for strengthening international partnerships and supporting the UAE’s ambitions in developing future space technologies and solutions.

He noted that this type of cooperation reflects the UAE’s established position as a pivotal global hub for advancing and expanding the space sector, thanks to its rapid adoption of emerging technologies and its success in creating a competitive and attractive environment for specialised companies worldwide.

He added that participating in the Dubai Airshow aims to showcase his company's advanced vehicle capabilities.

In the meantime, he referred to his company's SPACEWARD" mission, the first commercial orbital flight from Brazil's Alcântara Space Center, which is reportedly scheduled to launch on November 20, 2025.