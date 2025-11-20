UAE’s first female mechanic shares her trailblazing journey at Knowledge Summit 2025

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Audiences at the tenth edition of the Knowledge Summit—organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme—met Huda Al Matroushi, the UAE’s first female car mechanic, in a session that highlighted the pivotal role of passion as a driving force for excellence, as well as the challenges young people face in their career paths.

Al Matroushi affirmed that every journey of excellence begins with genuine passion and a sincere desire to pursue what one loves. She spoke about how obstacles build strength and determination, and how personal passion can become a source of inspiration for others.

She recounted her inspiring journey since childhood, when she was driven by curiosity to dismantle toys, small bikes, televisions and phones. What began as a fascination with taking things apart and putting them back together eventually became a profession in 2006, when she started working in automotive mechanics.

In 2020, she established her own workshop, becoming the first Emirati woman to run a car maintenance garage. Beyond the technical side, she studied leadership and management to strengthen her ability to run a successful mechanical business.

Al Matroushi stressed that anyone with an idea or a dream must keep going, because ideas become reality when supported by belief, positivity and daily planning.

She also reflected on the life-changing phone call she received from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who , she said, personally expressed his pride in her pioneering role. She described it as a powerful and iconic moment in her journey—one that "carried a message of hope to future generations of ambitious women, affirming that they live in a country that fully supports and empowers its sons and daughters."