Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Australian Embassy’s National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, this evening attended a reception hosted by Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception in Abu Dhabi was also attended by Mitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State; along with a number of Australian officials, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and members of the Australian community.

In a televised address, Sam Mostyn, Governor-General of Australia, praised the 50-year relationship between the two countries and affirmed Australia’s keenness to further develop cooperation across all fields.

Addressing the reception, Australian Ambassador highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Australia, noting that Australia is a key partner for the UAE and an attractive destination for investment in tourism, healthcare, education and other sectors. He added that the UAE is Australia’s ninth-largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa.