Majra launches 2025 Impact Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 27

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund – is preparing to launch the 2025 Impact Summit on 27 November in Abu Dhabi. The Summit represents the first national CSR and Impact platform that brings together thought-leadership responsible for impact in social responsibility, under the theme “Unifying Collective Good for the UAE.”

The event aims to unify efforts between government entities, the private sector, academia, and civil society, and to advance sustainable impact measurement through tangible measurement of outcomes in society and the environment.

During a media briefing held at Majra’s headquarters, Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, emphasized that the Summit represents a strategic milestone in building a fully integrated national CSR system for sustainable impact in the UAE.

She added: “We seek to transform good into results measured by real impact on people’s lives and communities, ensuring that private-sector commitments translate to long-term national value that contributes to the UAE’s comprehensive development goals.”

The Summit reflects a pivotal step in the transition from traditional CSR concepts toward an impact-driven approach built on measuring outcomes and activating partnerships, in line with the UAE leadership’s national role in strengthening a sustainable community impact ecosystem.

Through its multiple platforms, the Summit aims to expand the concept of social impact and transform individual corporate initiatives into measurable national outcomes that support sustainable development and enhance both social and economic value.

The Summit will feature more than 25 speakers in 4 main panel discussions, 25 interactive talks at the “Impact in Action” stage, and 25 exhibiting projects and organizations, in addition to the participation of over 400 leaders and experts from various sectors. These include senior government officials, CEOs of national and international companies, academics, civil society leaders, people of determination, and investors – who all will be coming together to exchange expertise and discuss pathways to strengthening the roadmap towards a UAE impact economy, clear impact measurement metrics, and the future of social responsibility in the UAE.

The Summit is supported by a wide range of strategic partnerships between government and private sector corporation, reinforcing their roles by uniting impact leaders in social responsibility. The list of government partners includes: Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, seven Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE.

Strategic corporate and government partners include: Al Tamimi, Nestlé, National Bonds, Social Contributions Authority (Ma’an), Jood – Dubai Social Contributions Authority, UN Global Compact, and Emirates Environmental Group.

Executive partners supporting the event include: Desert Group, Al Rais Travels & Cruises, The Waste Lab, RBT Collective, Uber, and Careem.

The Summit’s program includes specialized panel discussions covering topics such as: The UAE CSR Ecosystem; Roadmap to the Impact Economy: Partnerships for Good & NPPs; Measuring Impact: From Intent to Accountability; The Future of CSR & Shared Value.

The Summit also features innovative spaces dedicated to inspiring and empowering people of determination through sensory experiences and projects they lead themselves. In addition, the Emirati musician Dana Al-Kathiri will present a live musical performance titled “Legacy of the Founder.”