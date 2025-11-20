Saudi Arabia, US issue joint statement on strategic AI partnership

WASHINGTON, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Following the signing of the Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prince Faisal and Rubio affirmed the partnership as a historic step that establishes a new milestone in the strategic relationship between the two countries. It reflects the firm commitment of both sides to advance innovation and technological progress, pursuing a long-term, comprehensive economic security partnership to deepen shared security commitments, foster economic prosperity, and utilize advanced and future technologies for the mutual benefit of our two great countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two sides noted that this strategic partnership encompasses the supply of advanced semiconductors, the development of AI applications, building and developing advanced AI infrastructure, building national capabilities, and expanding high-value investments between the two countries. This partnership will contribute to boosting productivity and innovation, growth and prosperity, and achieve economic and social returns for both countries.

This Strategic AI Partnership capitalises on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's competitive advantages in available land, energy resources, and geographic location to build AI technology clusters to serve local, regional, and global demand for AI and cloud computing services. This partnership also leverages the United States’ unique technology ecosystem as an engine for economic growth.

The two sides highlighted the importance of this partnership in strengthening economic relations between Saudi and American companies in future technologies, which will pave the way for developing innovative and promising solutions in various critical industries such as health, education, energy, mining, and transportation.