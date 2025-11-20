Masdar, Tadweer Group to develop Abu Dhabi’s first commercial waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel project

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Masdar and Tadweer Group on Thursday signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to progress the development of the first commercial-scale Waste-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project in Abu Dhabi.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the plant will convert around 500,000 tonnes of waste into SAF per year, using a hybrid production pathway that combines renewable energy-powered electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and waste gasification turning syngas into SAF through various proven chemical processes.

“Masdar is committed to accelerating the global energy transformation through partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that meet customer needs," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer at Masdar.

He added that this project will advance the UAE’s leadership in sustainable aviation, supporting the growth of a sector critical to the nation’s economic development, while driving its decarbonisation.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said, “This agreement marks a pivotal step in Tadweer Group’s mission to unlock waste as a valuable resource with the potential to be converted to key energy resources. Partnering with Masdar, we are advancing the UAE’s leadership in clean energy innovation by transforming waste into SAF, a vital product for maintaining a cleaner environment.”

Once operational, the project is expected to serve multiple markets, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for SAF and supporting the decarbonisation of a sector that accounted for over 18 percent of the UAE’s GDP in 2023, according to IATA data.

SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with conventional jet fuel, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates.

The project also represents a key step toward delivering on several strategic national priorities, including the UAE General Policy for SAF, Abu Dhabi’s Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy, the National Hydrogen Strategy, the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

By transforming waste into clean energy, the project will also contribute to Tadweer Group’s strategic ambition of diverting 80 percent of waste from Abu Dhabi landfills by 2030, and creating new value chains in waste management, green hydrogen, and renewable fuels.

Building on Masdar’s extensive experience in renewable energy and hydrogen, and Tadweer Group’s expertise in unlocking the value of waste through multiple local and international partnerships, the project will reinforce the UAE’s position as a pioneer in clean energy innovation.

The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global leader in the production of low-carbon fuels, creating synergies across renewable energy, waste valorisation, and sustainable transport.